Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club going green with installation of 120 solar panels on its roof

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club is going green with the installation of solar panels on the roof of its building.

120 panels will be installed on the builing in Burnham’s Victoria Street next week as part of a project to be more environemtally friendly and save money.

Paul Hale, General Manager for the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is an exciting time for us as a business and a substantial capital expenditure, but using electricity generated by the sun and storing what we don’t use makes complete sense.”

“Our members and their family and friends can sit and enjoy their preferred tipple knowing that they have done there bit without impacting on the environment. ”

Paul added that Steve Lamb, a director of the club, recently installed solar panels on his own home and immediately saw the potential benefits for the Ritz given its large roof space.