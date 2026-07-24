Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club welcomes PM’s 20% business rate cut for pubs and venues

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has welcomed a move by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to cut business rates by 20 per cent from April for pubs, social clubs and live music venues across England, describing it as a helpful boost at a time when costs continue to climb.

The Prime Minister says the reduction is a “first step” in supporting the industry, forming part of a series of policy announcements made since he entered No 10 on Monday. Government figures suggest the change will save firms around £1,100 next year.

The £100m cost will be met through a review of tax relief on businesses such as vape shops which, ministers say, “do not make a positive contribution to local communities.”

Rob Brown, Chairman of Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the move will be appreciated by many local venues. He says: “Many of our operational costs have been rising exponentially over the last five years or so, and any reduction in operating cost is welcomed.”

He added that while the cut is helpful, it will not solve everything: “It is just a drop in the ocean though, but any reduction of cost for not just us but for all hospitality premises in Burnham-On-Sea is a positive step. I only hope it doesn’t stop there.”

Several other local hospitality firms have also welcomed the announcement, although hotels and restaurants have questioned why the 20 per cent reduction will not extend to them, saying they too face mounting pressures.