The renovation of Burnham-On-Sea’s Rosewood Pub is nearing completion, following a six-figure investment to bring it back to its former glory.

The Rosewood Hungry Horse in Love Lane is set to re-open on Monday 20th April after an accidental fire caused it to temporarily close its doors in June 2019.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the Rosewood will feature a brand new layout when it reopens, centering around impressive bar and dining areas.

As well as a more spacious floorplan, the interior will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish, to provide a warm and inviting environment.

Mark Robson, general manager at the Rosewood Hungry Horse, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Rosewood Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we were all devastated when we were forced to close our doors following an accidental blaze.

“Eight months on, we’re excited to announce that we are nearing completion, and look forward to welcoming our Burnham-On-Sea neighbours to the new and improved venue when it officially opens on Monday 20th April.”

“The Rosewood will be retaining the same exterior, with a brand new, spacious interior layout that will provide guests with even better surroundings in which to enjoy a great selection of inviting menu options.”

“We can’t wait to showcase our new look and open our doors once again, and would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us when we reopen!”

The new-look pub will offer a range of ‘great value’ food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including special ‘kids-eat-for-£1’ deals on Mondays, bottles of El Mazo wine for £5 on Wednesdays, and two meals for £8.99, available Monday-Friday.