Hoardings around Burnham-On-Sea’s Rosewood Pub have been removed this week as its six-figure refurbishment nears completion following a major fire.

The Rosewood Hungry Horse in Love Lane is set to re-open when the Government gives a green light to pubs re-opening across the UK.

It follows an accidental fire at the pub in June 2019, which caused it to temporarily close its doors.

Having undergone a complete refurbishment, the Rosewood will have a brand new layout when it reopens, centering around a modern, new bar and dining areas.

As well as a more spacious floorplan, the interior will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish, to provide a warm and inviting environment.

Mark Robson, general manager at the Rosewood Hungry Horse, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Rosewood Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we were all devastated when we were forced to close our doors following an accidental blaze.”

“We’re excited to announce that we are nearing completion, and look forward to welcoming our Burnham-On-Sea neighbours to the new and improved venue when it officially opens.”

“The Rosewood will be retaining the same exterior, with a brand new, spacious interior layout that will provide guests with even better surroundings in which to enjoy a great selection of inviting menu options.”

“We can’t wait to showcase our new look and open our doors once again, and would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us when we re-open!”

The new-look pub will offer a range of ‘great value’ food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including special ‘kids-eat-for-£1’ deals on Mondays, bottles of El Mazo wine for £5 on Wednesdays, and two meals for £8.99, available Monday-Friday.