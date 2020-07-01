Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal Clarence Hotel will be re-opening this Saturday (July 4th) following a three-month closure and refurbishment.

Nick and Ellie Richardson took over the seafront hotel at the end of February, just a few weeks before the lockdown came into force.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Nick (pictured) says they have been busy for the past 12 weeks, redecorating the hotel and preparing for the safe re-opening.

“We have redecorated several areas of the hotel to give it a smarter, modern feel.”

“Over the 12 weeks we have hardly stopped – we have taken advantage of the time to upgrade all the ‘community’ parts of the hotel and give it an extra bit of character.”

Nick adds: “To have the lockdown close us down after just six weeks of buying the hotel was hard – financially it’s been very tough because our insurance for business interruption cover didn’t pay up.”

“But we are now ready for the summer season and are looking forward to welcoming customers this weekend.”

“All our staff have masks and gloves while customers will be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines in communal areas, including the reception, and use the hand sanitizers.”

Nick adds: “We are taking the virus very seriously with extra cleaning regime to make the hotel as safe as possibility for guests and staff.”

“We are so relieved that we are able to open this weekend following the lockdown easing.”