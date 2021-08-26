Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront fireworks display will take place on the first Sunday of November as normal, the Town Council has announced this week.

Councillors have been considering moving the popular event to October amid safety concerns around a possible winter resurgence of the Covid pandemic, as we first reported here, but the display will now go ahead on Sunday 7th November.

A council spokeswoman says: “After a year off, it is planned that the Grand Fireworks Display will return to the Burnham-On-Sea Esplanade in November 2021 to support the ‘Sedgemoor Weekend’ carnival event.”

“The council’s consideration of the public health position, availability of volunteer support and light levels has meant there has been some uncertainty over the date of the fireworks event. Councillors have now agreed they are keen to proceed with a display on Sunday 7th November.”

“The town council and Skyburst, the Bristol Firework Company, are working closely with bodies concerned with public health to ensure comprehensive risk assessments are in place.”

“Further details about the event will be published in due course and letters are being sent to affected residents, businesses and services.”

“If you would like more information or to speak with someone about the fireworks display, please contact your local councillor who will be happy to assist.”

With Somerset’s full carnivals already having been cancelled this year due to the pandemic and just a smaller parade planned on Monday November 8th in Burnham, councillors had debated whether the fireworks should be held earlier in the autumn.