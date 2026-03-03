Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music events to start in May

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts will return to the Manor Gardens in May.

Party In The Park will be held in the Manor Gardens on Sunday May 3rd from 12.15pm-5.15pm with an afternoon of free music.

This will be followed by Party in the Park #2 on Sunday June 7th and Picnic in The Park on Sunday July 5th.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — have been holding the outdoor music events for 32 years.

The group’s Mike Murphy says: “A packed performance programme is already booked and all we need is fine weather!”