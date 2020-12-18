Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has announced its services and events for the Christmas period.

The church is planning to hold differently this year with safety in mind due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of work has gone into making the church Covid-19 compliant, says the Vicar of Burnham, Revd Graham Witts.

He says: “Along with everyone else this year we have thought long and hard on how we can celebrate Christmas in a safe way while following the Government and Church guidelines.”

“Christmas will not be like other years and there will be some new ways to offer something of the Christmas spirit to our town and community.”

“This year we are unable to hold a Christingle service in the Church but we are offering a ‘take-away’ Christingle to children and families.”

“People may come to St Andrew’s and collect a bag with the Christingle-making kit along with some colouring activity sheets to take away and make at home.”

“The Church is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-3pm and 2–4pm on Sunday 20th December and if anyone wants to come along and collect a bag and visit the exhibition of Crib scenes from around the world, ending at our own life-size stable which has been a feature of St Andrew’s for many years, they are welcome. Drop in and say hello and offer a prayer.”

Services at St Andrew’s this Christmas include:

Christmas Eve: 10am: Holy Communion; 11.15pm: Midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am: Holy Communion; 10am Festival of Eucharist for Christmas Morning

Rev Witts adds: “Please note that because we have limited space and we need to maintain social distancing outside our ‘bubbles’ we would request you book a place if anyone thinking of coming to any of these services as space is very limited.”

“I would ask them to contact me, to ensure we can accommodate you safely. This is particularly true of the Midnight Mass service.”

“It is just possible that we may not be able to accommodate everyone who wants to come and I apologise in advance if that is the case. Early booking is recommended. Contact details are 01278 782991 or email thewittsonweb@hotmail.com.”

“Visitors to the services are asked to wear a face mask as this is mandatory, and to sanitize their hands as they enter and leave the Church.”

“Visitors also need to note that the congregation is not permitted to sing during the service.”

“The Church choir will however be singing some carols for us. All, this feels very alien to how we want Christmas to be – but, as we are all aware we all have responsibilities towards each other and so must follow the set guidelines.”