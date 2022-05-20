The church tower at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will be open on Saturday, May 28th for visitors to find out more about bellringing.

Scheduled to coincide with the Burnham-On-Sea food festival, the event will enable people to explore the church tower and the historic bells.

“This will be an opportunity to see the amazing view from the top of the tower and also have a chance to find out more about the art of campanology,” said the group’s Margaret Furner.

There will be trips up the tower every 20 mins from 11.10am until 2.50pm. Admission fee £3.