Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church to open bell tower to visitors tomorrow

The church tower at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will be open on Saturday (May 24th) for visitors to find out more about bellringing.

Scheduled to coincide with the Burnham-On-Sea food festival, the event will enable people to explore the church tower and the historic bells.

“This will be an opportunity to see the amazing view from the top of the tower and also have a chance to find out more about the art of campanology,” said the group’s Margaret Furner.

The tower will open from 11am with tower tours every 30 mins from 11am until 2.30pm. The entry fee will be £5 with the proceeds going towards ongoing bell maintenance.
The church will also be open and serving tea and coffee.

 

