Burnham-On-Sea St Andrew’s Church

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has unveiled a ‘prayer walk’ in its churchyard for residents to send ‘prayers, thoughts and love’ to those affected by the Covid pandemic.

The church has placed a series of crosses alongside the path through its Churchyard for residents to visit.

Rev Graham Witts, the Vicar of Burnham, says: “The Church has always used the idea of a journey as a means of spiritual exercise.”

“The 12 crosses in the churchyard or ‘Stations of the Cross’ are reminders of the events of Good Friday – the way of sorrow and suffering.”

“The stations we are using also include themes and reminders of the differing groups who are affected by Covid-19 – doctors and nurses, foodbanks, those who have been bereaved, and those anxious about the situation.”

“So, we invite everyone who can exercise to do so and join in a prayerful or mindful walk to think about all those affected by our current situation.”

 

 
