Burnham-On-Sea parents and guardians are being invited to attend an open day at St Joseph’s Primary School and Nursery in the town.

If your child is due to start school in September 2024, the school says it would love to welcome you to its open mornings on either Wednesday 11th October at 10am or Thursday 12th October at 10am.

“Parents will be able to come and see the school and find out more about what we offer at St Joseph’s School,” says a spokesperson.

“Alternatively, please call the office on 01278 784641 and we can arrange an appointment for you which is more convenient.”

Run by Dunstan Catholic Educational Trust, a spokesperson says: “We are a community of Catholic schools together aspiring to give children an all round education rooted in Christian values in a nurturing environment where they flourish, become lifelong learners and fulfil their potential.”