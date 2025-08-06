Burnham-On-Sea’s summer flower show to be held this Saturday

Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to enter their finest flowers, vegetables, and homemade crafts to the town’s annual Horticultural Show, which returns on Saturday 9th August.

Hosted by Burnham-On-Sea & District Horticultural Society, the event will open its doors at at the Community Centre in Berrow Road between 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

Visitors can expect vibrant displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts. Gardeners of all ages will compete across a range of classes, celebrating the best of local produce, floral artistry, and handicrafts.

Entries are open to residents wishing to take part who must submit their entry forms no later than 8.00pm on Wednesday 6th August. Forms should be sent to: Mr. Bert Sone, Show Secretary, 34 Charlestone Road, Burnham or by calling 01278 787465.

Organisers remind the public that no entries will be accepted on the day of the show, so early submission is essential.

PHOTOS: 2024 Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success