17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 09, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea's summer flower show to be held today
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s summer flower show to be held today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea residents will be showing their finest flowers, vegetables and homemade crafts when the town’s annual Horticultural Show is held today (Saturday, 9th August).

Hosted by Burnham-On-Sea & District Horticultural Society, the event will open its doors at at the Community Centre in Berrow Road between 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

Visitors can expect vibrant displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts.  Gardeners of all ages will compete across a range of classes, celebrating the best of local produce, floral artistry, and handicrafts.

ALSO SEE:
PHOTOS: 2024 Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

Previous article
168th annual East Brent Harvest Home set to take place today
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge families invited to ‘rediscover Apex Park’ at free summer event

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17.4 °
15.7 °
76 %
1.8kmh
94 %
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
21 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com