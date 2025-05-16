Burnham-On-Sea’s Superdrug store unveils upgraded look after £90,000 refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea’s Superdrug store has unveiled an upgraded new look this week.

The shop in the High Street has been given a full refurbishment and modernisation costing £90,000.

Manager Sarah Watts told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted by the new look – it shows Superdrug’s commitment for the store here in Burnham.”

“As part of the upgrade, we now have a modern new look with new flooring and branding, plus an expanded range of products, including fragrances, with extra product space.”

“A new ear piercing service will also be launching in June.”

Superdrug has been running in Burnham High Street for 15 years and was previously a Savers store.