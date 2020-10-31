Staff and residents at Burnham-On-Sea’s Towans care home have been providing free lunches to local schoolchildren during the half-term holiday this week.

A spokesman says: “With the recent decision that the Government would not provided free school meals to those in need over the school holidays, staff and residents at Burnham-On-Sea’s Towans care home were very concerned and wanted to help in any way that we could so we teamed up with two wonderful ladies, Jane and Lucy, who are Village Agents for the Community Council for Somerset (CCS).”

“The Towans have produced fifteen packed lunches every day this week for distribution by Jane and Lucy to those in need locally.”

“Every lunch box has been stuffed full with a freshly made sandwich, a yoghurt, a piece of fruit, cake or biscuits, crisps and a cartoon of juice. The kitchen staff have been very supportive and taken on the extra work enthusiastically while producing the extra 75 lunches this week.”

Jane from CCS adds: “It is so important that everyone as part of the community is pulling together to support those struggling. The people who have received the lunches have all been incredibly touched by the gesture.”

To finish the week on a high The Towans’ staff have not only provided lunch boxes but also a huge 40 trick or treat bags, made up by their activities co-ordinator, Jo.

The spokeswoman adds: “Our residents normally look forward to local children, including children and grandchildren of our staff, coming in to trick or treat each year & to play Halloween games.”

“It is lovely for our residents to know that we are still spreading some smiles with tricky or treat bags, even though it is a little different to normal.”

“Here at The Towans we pride ourselves on being one big extended family and the local community are part of that family in our eyes. We have also decided to buy all our residents Christmas gifts from small, local businesses this year as well to support as many local businesses as we can in this difficult time. One good outcome from the pandemic is seeing communities pulling together and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Pictured: The staff have still dressed up for Halloween to make the day fun and can be seen handing over the lunches and trick or treat goodies to Jane from CCS