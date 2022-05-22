Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre pavements given a deep clean ahead of Jubilee

Pavements in Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre are being given a ‘deep clean’ by the district council this week in time for Jubilee events and the Food Festival.

The bi-annual power washing of pavements along the High Street took place over the weekend, as pictured here.

Sedgemoor District Council contractors perform the clean in the Spring and again in November.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Not all surfaces are suitable for the high-pressure cleaning, but the results in Burnham are plain to see.”

“Chewing gum and other rubbish on the pavements has been removed by our contractors in time for the busy tourist season.”

Several events are being held in the town centre as part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge with a street celebration on Thursday June 2nd and a special classic vehicles display along the High Street and Victoria St on Saturday June 4th. Also, the Burnham-On-Sea food festival will be held on Saturday, May 28th.