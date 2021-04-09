Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s town flags have been lowered to half-mast following Friday’s announcement by Buckingham Palace that Prince Philip has died aged 99.

In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16th March after a month in hospital. In Burnham-On-Sea, the town flag next to the fountain in Old Station Approach was lowered by the Town Council’s Cllr Peter Clayton, as pictured above. The flag at the top of Burnham jetty was also lowered to half mast by Sedgemoor District Council’s beach warden, pictured below.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It is with great sadness that we have today learnt of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who served and supported his country over many decades with the upmost dedication and distinction. He was a much-loved member of our monarchy and will be sorely missed.”

“On behalf of the people of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge, I wish to convey our deepest sympathy and thoughts to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the Royal Family at this terribly sad time.”

An online book of condolence has been launched for local people to pay their respects.

Chair of Somerset County Council, Cllr Nigel Taylor, adds: “On behalf of our residents, Somerset County Council offers deepest sympathies to the Royal family on the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Details on books of condolence, church services, floral tributes and funeral arrangements will follow in due course.”

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council adds: “On behalf of Sedgemoor District Council, the chairman of Sedgemoor District Council would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to HM The Queen and the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates following the announcement of the duke’s death.

People also placed flowers outside the palace, while crowds began to gather at Windsor Castle. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said the duke “consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service”.