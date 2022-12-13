Families have been flocking to see the Christmas lights in Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close this month even though the residents are not holding an official display.

The lights were turned on at the beginning of this month and since then over £500 has been collected from visitors for their chosen charity, Burnham rescue hovercraft organisation BARB.

A resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are Christmas lights again this year in Trinity Close, but there isn’t an official display. Residents have put up their lights for their own enjoyment.”

“The residents appreciate that people love to come and see the lights, and we ask visitors to be respectful of other people living around the area, and to walk rather than drive if at all possible.”

“There is a charity collecting box on one of the home’s gates. A combined total of £109,199 has been raised since the Trinity Close displays began over 20 years ago.”

A steady flow of visitors has been visiting to see the 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights which are lit each night from around 4.30pm until the end of the first week of January.