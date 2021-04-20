Burnham-On-Sea’s town flag, which was stolen last week while it was being flown at half-mast in tribute to Prince Philip, has been recovered.

While Burnham initially lowered its flag, as pictured here, next to the town fountain in Old Station Approach, by the time of the funeral it had been stolen, as first reported here.

Now, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that the flag has been found, and is back in the council’s possession.

The council is getting the flagpole mechanism fixed this week so that the flag can be flown in support of Somerset Day on May 11th.

It comes after Mayor Cllr Mike Facey had said after the theft: “This is a despicable act of vandalism and is more poignant during this time of national mourning.”

“On Monday [April 12] night somebody climbed our flagpole and stole our large Union flag while it was flying at half-mast. Not only have they taken our precious flag but have damaged the mechanism and rope in the flagpole itself.”