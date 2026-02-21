10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 21, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea's Victoria Hotel re-opens after £250,000 refurbishment
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel re-opens after £250,000 refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea town centre hotel and pub has re-opened its doors this week following a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street welcomed customers back on Friday (February 20th) after being closed for several weeks to allow extensive upgrades inside and externally to be completed.

Landlord Gary Steven says the work includes a full refurbishment of the hotel’s rooms which are now all en suite and decorated to a high modern standard, plus upgrades of the pub area, including new flooring, furniture and a new entertainment area with a free-to-use pool table and electronic darts boards.

He says the modernisation also includes other upgrades to deliver an “exciting upgrade” for customers, which includes a new menu.

Gary adds: “We are delighted with the upgrades which modernise both the hotel and pub and help to improve Burnham town centre’s overall offering for residents and visitors.”

Alongside the refurbishment, the pub is also seeking to extend its opening hours. Owner Punch Taverns Limited has submitted an application to Somerset Council for a variation to its Premises Licence.

