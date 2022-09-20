Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has unveiled a major upgrade to the front of its town centre premises as part of a modernisation project.

The pub and hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street has completed an overhaul of its outdoor facilities for customers.

“The front of the hotel has been given a fresh, modern look with a number of upgrades to improve it for our customers,” landlord Gary Steven, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“There is a new bigger shelter and smoking area, new furniture, plus outdoor bar stools and planters, upgraded lighting, and new non-slip flooring.”

”We we also plan to introduce a new outdoor large TV screen in time for the World Cup later in the year.”

He added that the interior of the hotel will also see several upgrades over the coming year as part of a £30,000 package of modernisation.