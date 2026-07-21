Burnham-On-Sea’s Waffle Hub celebrates place in BBC Make a Difference Awards finals

Burnham-On-Sea’s Waffle Hub community café has been named a finalist in this year’s BBC 2026 Make a Difference Awards, earning a place in the Community Group Award category ahead of the ceremony in September.

Based at the Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street, the Waffle Hub has grown into a busy community facility since opening in 2022.

Run as a registered charity, it serves its signature homemade waffles – while offering a welcoming space for local people of all ages.

Alongside its café menu, it provides a home for community groups, support services, and initiatives aimed at helping youths, reducing loneliness and helping residents who may be struggling.

The hub’s Caroline King says the team are “delighted” to have been short-listed as a finalist, adding it reflects the hard work that has gone into making the Waffle Hub a warm, inclusive and dependable resource for the town.

The Waffle Hub was nominated for the award by Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox, who praised its role in supporting the community and bringing people together.

The winners of the Make a Difference Awards will be announced during the BBC Radio Somerset ceremony on 20th September, with organisers saying this year’s finalists highlight the dedication and spirit found across the county’s volunteer groups and charities.