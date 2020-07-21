William Hill has permanently closed its Burnham-On-Sea branch as part of a major ‘nationwide restructuring’ brought about by falling profits.

The bookies in Burnham’s Victoria Street initially shut down temporarily at the start of the lockdown in March.

However, a poster in the window of the branch has now been changed to state that the closure is now “permanent”.

William Hill previously announced plans to close 700 shops across the country, blaming the Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) to £2.

A spokesman for William Hill said: “In July 2019, William Hill announced that we had entered into a consultation process with retail colleagues over plans to close around 700 licensed betting offices.”

“This follows the Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on 1st April 2019.”

Highbridge’s William Hill branch in Market Street remains open.