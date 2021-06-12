Burnham-On-Sea’s Zone Youth Club re-opened its doors last week with children enjoying a range of activities.

The club, based at the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, had been closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Lead Youth Worker John Parkes told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to be back — the children enjoyed a mixture of fun activities and learning indoors and outdoors.”

“We began with some fun ‘ice breaker’ activities so we all got to know each other, discussed the Covid safety measures, and enjoyed outdoor sports.”

Several St. Joseph’s and St. Andrew’s pupils from year 6 upwards attended on re-opening day. The club runs during term time from 3.30-5.30pm every Tuesday.

For full details of joining and information regarding its Covid policy, visit https://www.thezoneyouthclub.co.uk/

It can currently take up to 15 young people which will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Parents will need to complete an online consent form via the link before their young people can attend.