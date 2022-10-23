Burnham-On-Sea’s MP gave his support to Rishi Sunak last night (Sunday) as Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt stepped out of the race.

James Heappey explained his decision is based on who is best placed to “restore stability” to the Government.

Burnham’s MP said: “I agonised all weekend knowing that our choice as next PM must bring together our divided party and restore stability to our Government.”

“All wings of our party will need to work together after the contest to achieve that but I’m supporting Rishi Sunak to lead us in doing so.”

“Boris and Liz have led the world in responding to the war in Ukraine. We must continue to lead. But that international leadership is only possible if our domestic politics and economy are stable.”

“Rishi can deliver that stability at home, so we can continue to lead support for Ukraine.”

The leadership contest came after Liz Truss resigned last week following six chaotic weeks in power.

Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the race to replace Truss, saying he has enough support but he has decided it is not the right thing to do.

Penny Mordaunt entered the race on Friday but was a way off securing 100 backers.