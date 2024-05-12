14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 13, 2024
News

Burnham Pantomime Society scoops runners-up award at Somerset drama awards

Burnham-On-Sea and District Pantomime Society has scooped the runners-up award in the Somerset Fellowship of Drama Cinderella Awards.

This is the second consecutive year the society has been awarded runners-up.

It comes after more than 700 people flocked to Burnham’s Princess Theatre earlier this year to watch the group’s performances of ‘Mother Goose’.

The society’s Gavin Holman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham and District Pantomime Society are delighted to be awarded runners up in the Cinderella trophy competition — this is a fantastic achievement for all the society members who work hard for several months to put on a Pantomime for the people of Burnham, Highbridge and the surrounding areas. We would also like to thank everyone who came along to the Pantomime as without our audiences this would not be possible.”

The prestigious Cinderella trophy was awarded to YAPS (Yeovil Amateur Pantomime Society).

Burnham and District Pantomime Society were nominated in these categories:

  • Junior Chorus
  • Best Audience Involvement Song, Theatre Stage Management for Gavin Holman
  • Best Costumes
  • Costume of the Year for the Dame’s Finale Costume
  • Best Principal Boy for Louise Day, Best Principal Girl for Shannon Diack
  • Dame of the Year for Katie Rothin, Bradford Trophy for Best Under 16 to Alfie Bissell, Best Musical Director for Xavier Underwood
  • Best Director for Lorna Blair

Wins were achieved in:

  • Best Junior Villian Alfie Bissell
  • Best Theatre Musicians for Xavier Underwood
  • Moderator’s Award for Katie Rothin for stepping in as Dame
  • Best Original Script
  • Linkman of the Year for Alex Markoutsas as the Narrator

See more at: https://www.somersetdrama.co.uk/post/yeovil-win-the-50th-anniversary-cinderella-trophy

The delighted Burnham team are now focusing their efforts on Aladdin for early 2025.

