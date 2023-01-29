Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre hosted a fun-filled traditional pantomime when Burnham District Pantomime Society brought ‘Dick Whittington’ to the stage.

The long-running society’s shows ran from January 25th-28th and received plenty of positive feedback from audiences.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This traditional, family pantomime was a lot of fun, and made audiences, both young and young at heart, laugh, boo and hiss!”

In 2022, Burnham District Pantomime Society performed Sleeping Beauty after a break due to the pandemic. The 2021 panto had to be cancelled altogether due to the theatre being closed from January through to May.

This year’s talented local cast included: Dick Whittington – Alex Markoutsas; Dodger the Cat – Katie Rothin; Alice Fitzwarren – Jasmine Haines; Dame Sarah – Rob Manlow; Mr Fitzwarren – Owen Twigg; Billy – Emma Twigg; Queen Rat – Sarah Martin; Fairy Bowbells – Lynsey Bissell; Ronnie the Rat – Shannon Baxter; Reggie the Rat – Georgia Twigg; Chief Willy – Alastair Murray.

The Senior Chorus were Alesha Hayward, Alfie Bissell, Bethany Millard, Cameron Hicks, Chloe MacBeth, Emma Hall, Freya Wetherall, Georgie-Mai McCollum, Grace Sanders, Keziah McKnight, Kody Shadbolt, Lottie Fear, Sam Millard, Sienna Moores and Taylor Noad.

The Junior Chorus were Eric Williams, Esme Loveridge, Jennifer Saunders, Lois Choopani, Olivia Hutchinson and Tyler-Rose McKnight.

The Director was Lorna Blair, Assistant Director – Katie Rothin, Musical Director – Xavier Underwood, Choreographer – Katie Rothin, Stage Manager – Gavin Holman, Sound & Light – Bravo Events, Set Design & Painters – Rob Manlow, Lorna Blair, Alastair Murray, Julie Keep, Frank Neill, Properties – Nettie Manlow, Costumes – Gaye Holman, Lorna Blair, Julie Keep & Members, Make Up – Katie Rothin, Prompt – Gaye Holman, Front of House – The Princess Theatre & Princess Volunteers; and Bar & Refreshments – Hellends Kitchen.