Burnham-On-Sea and District Pantomime Society’s fun-filled performances of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ are set to be held this week at The Princess Theatre.

Final tickets are available for the shows, which are being held at The Princess Theatre from Wednesday 26th – Saturday 29th, starting at 7pm each night. There will also be an extra 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

The team at Burnham and District Pantomime Society say they they hope ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be a wonderful antidote to cure the January blues.

Gavin Holman from the Panto Society says: “It has been a lot of fun getting back in to the theatre and the rehearsal room despite giving Sleeping Beauty time to rest.”

“The script is home grown from 30 odd years ago revitalised with material from the past year, of which there is a lot!”

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at The Princess, adds: “Panto is a huge part of our year at the theatre and we are delighted that Sleeping Beauty is going ahead. Whilst ticket sales are lower than normal due to Covid, the pantomime following remains strong.”

“Panto means so much to so many locally not just the performers but audiences and local businesses. Working closely with the Panto Society we have put in stringent measures to keep a COVID safe environment both front of house and backstage.”

The Princess is also supporting the Panto Society with funding towards lighting and sound provision from funds achieved through Somerset County Council’s Opening Up Safely and Reconnecting Communities Fund.

Gavin adds: “Without a Panto this year, the future of the society would be put in serious doubt due to financial implications. This will be panto’s 52nd year at The Princess – it should have been our 53rd – so our relationship with the theatre is steeped in history.”

“Panto has been a breeding ground for many young performers, musicians and those who have gone on to careers within theatre or production. By making this decision this year we are safeguarding our future and the future of Pantomime in Burnham.”

Tickets are £15 for adults; £12 for under-16s and Over 65s and Members. To book seats, click here and for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.