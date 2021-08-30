Burnham-On-Sea Parkinson’s sufferer John Thatcher is begin a unique fundraising challenge this week in aid of charities trying to find a cure for the disease.

John and several friends – Nic Abbott, Tom Boll and Andy Hodge – will each be cycling 100 miles over the course of two weeks from September 1st as part of a team of Burnham fundraisers.

It’s all part of a unifying challenge to bring together people with Parkinson’s, supporting the charities Parkinson’s UK, Funding Neuro and Cure Parkinson’s, with the ultimate aim of changing the outcome for the millions of people living with this disease.

John says: “Parkinson’s disease is a highly debilitating, chronic, progressive and incurable condition which affects approximately 2 in every 1000 of the population worldwide – it is by far the most common neurological condition and can affect anybody at any age.”

“It is not, as many people mistakenly believe, an old person’s disease which causes them to shake. Fewer than 30% of sufferers exhibit any tremor.”

Between 2013 and 2016, John and 41 other Parkinson’s sufferers underwent extensive brain surgery and took part in a clinical trial of a potential cure called GDNF.

John adds: “While a large number of the trial participants experienced life changing improvements in their condition, the clinical trial was a technical failure because the measurement system used assumed that over 50% of the symptoms were associated with tremor – you cannot improve a symptom that you do not have.”

The three charities – Cure Parkinson’s, Parkinson’s UK and Funding Neuro – are now working together to bring about a retrial of GDNF.

The ‘Unifying Challenge’ will see 42 teams, representing the 42 original trialists, walk, cycle or crawl 100 miles.

Supporting this, John’s fundraiser, called ‘Thatch’s Cyclathon’, will take place from 1st to 14th September in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

He explains: “Four cyclists will cycle 100 miles. Due to work commitments, shift patterns and locations, it is not possible for all 4 to be together on more than a couple of days.”

“On other days, one, or more, cyclists will ride legs around Burnham and Highbridge and arrive somewhere for refreshments.”

“All the members of the team have been training hard for the event, for the last six months, and have covered several hundred miles each.”

Unfortunately, John says he suffered several incidents during training because of front tyre punctures but, thanks to the kind support of the BicycleShack in Burnham, he is able to take part.

Support the group’s fundraising at: www.gdnf.org.uk