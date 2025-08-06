Burnham petrol station gets new look and expanded shop under new owners

Burnham-On-Sea’s Applegreen petrol station is being rebranded this week under new ownership and is also getting a new-look convenience store.

Iceland, Spar and Costa are among the well-known brands that have been introduced at the station in Berrow Road, pictured here.

It is being rebranded as ‘EG On The Move’ and the Applegreen brand is going this week following the nationwide acquisition of all 98 Applegreen sites around the UK by retail giant EG Group.

Applegreen had acquired the former Central Garage in 2016, as we reported here, after the retirement of previous owner Gordon Reasons.

EG On The Move, owned by Zuber Issa, says it aims to create a “retail powerhouse” in the UK independent petrol forecourt sector.

The forecourt operator will nationally own and operate a total of 151 petrol forecourt station locations and a further 209 foodservice concessions along with around 40 locations offering customers access to over 200 fast EV charging ports.

EG On the Move chief executive Zuber Issa adds: “We look forward to integrating the Applegreen UK business into EG On The Move. This acquisition is a natural fit, and enables EG On The Move to continue to redefine convenience retail and mobility for our customers, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability.”

He added that customers can expect a “seamless transition”, while the 1,142 staff members working at the 98 sites are expected to transfer to EG On The Move as part of the transaction.