Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian was injured in a collision in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (January 21st).

Officers were called to the car park at the rear of the B&M supermarket in Burnham’s Pier Street at about 7.20am.

A Police spokeswoman confirms: “A pedestrian – a man in his 80s – had been involved in a collision with a lorry.”

He went to hospital with potentially serious leg injuries.

“The lorry driver was spoken to at the scene and investigations continue,” added the Police spokesman.

“If you saw the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5222016327.”