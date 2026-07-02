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Three arrests after motorbike rider and passengers try to flee police in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Police in Burnham-On-Sea have arrested three teenagers after officers were called following reports of a motorbike being ridden dangerously.

A police spokeswoman says they were alerted on Sunday afternoon (28th June) after concerns were raised about the behaviour of the rider and two passengers. 

“Officers were called to Berrow Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday following a report of a motorbike being driven dangerously.”

“The rider and two passengers decamped and made off but were located by officers a short time later.”

“Three teenagers were all arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and theft from a shop. Two of them were additionally arrested for driving dangerously and breaching terms of bail conditions.”

The spokeswoman adds: “They were taken into police custody for questioning.”

”They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

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