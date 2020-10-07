Burnham-On-Sea Police have today (Wednesday) issued an appeal for witnesses following a collision in Watchfied, near Highbridge.

Officers investigating the incident between a car and two people are asking witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened on the B3139 in Watchfield at about 10.20pm on Monday 28th September.

“A silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was pushing another person in a wheelchair,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital. They have both since been discharged.”

“Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage and may have seen the pedestrians or vehicle ahead of the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220225868.”