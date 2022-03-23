Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate an assault at a town centre pub.

It follows an incident in January when a man was injured at The Railway pub.

A Police spokesman says: “We’d like to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image in connection with an investigation into an assault in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“On Friday 7th January, between 5.30pm and 6pm, a 38-year-old man was punched and head-butted to the face by another man in The Railway pub in College Street.”

“The offender is described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with short light coloured hair. He was wearing dark clothing.”

“The victim needed hospital treatment for facial injuries and is now recovering.”

“If you recognise the man pictured here, please contact Police on 101.”

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222005605.”