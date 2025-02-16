Burnham property agent reports ‘substantial interest’ in sale of former adult learning centre

A former school and adult learning centre building in Burnham-On-Sea has seen ‘substantial interest’ since it was put on the market at the end of January.

We reported here that the empty building, in Princess Street, has been put on the market with property agent Greenslade Taylor Hunt (GTH) with a guide price of £200,000.

“Interest to date has been substantial, and includes some local charities and youth organisations,” GTH spokesman James Nelson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We do still have slots available for our upcoming viewings days on February 19th and 26th between 9-11am if anybody would still like to book in.”

At the turn of the 20th century the site, of around 1.2 hectares (0.25 acres), was home to the Princess Street School. Latterly, it was used as a learning centre run by Somerset Skills and Learning. But in 2017, government funding cuts saw the facility close.

Now, it is on the market and could be used for “a host of potential alternative uses, subject to planning”, GTH said.

“We believe it has potential for a range of alternative uses, including commercial or residential, subject to planning,” said a GTH spokesperson.

With a guide price of £200,000, offers are invited on an unconditional basis before noon on Friday, March 7th.

For more information and to book a viewing, contact James Nelson on 01823 334466, or email james.nelson@gth.net.