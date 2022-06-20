Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft

Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search and Rescue is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event this Sunday (June 26th).

The independent charity, which was formed in 1992, plans to celebrate the lifesaving work of its volunteers with several community events.

A community day will be held at Burnham’s BASC Ground on Sunday June 26th between 10-4pm when past crewmembers, supporters and local residents will be welcome to join in a day of BARB nostalgia.

“During the day, there will be displays of rescue hovercrafts and past equipment such as tractors and trucks and a chance to meet our volunteers and supporters.

“As part of the event, we are planning a history display of past memorabilia.”

Any crew or supporters from across the years who would like to be involved are also invited to come along.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page