Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search and Rescue is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event this Sunday (June 26th).

The independent charity, which was formed in 1992, plans to celebrate the lifesaving work of its volunteers with several community events.

A community day will be held at Burnham’s BASC Ground on Sunday June 26th between 10-4pm when past crewmembers, supporters and local residents will be welcome to join in a day of BARB nostalgia.

“During the day, there will be displays of rescue hovercrafts and past equipment such as tractors and trucks and a chance to meet our volunteers and supporters.

“As part of the event, we are planning a history display of past memorabilia.”

Any crew or supporters from across the years who would like to be involved are also invited to come along.