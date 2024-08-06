Burnham rescue hovercrafts and Coastguards called to man in river estuary

Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercrafts along with Coastguard teams from Burnham and Weston were called out to help a person seen entering a dangerous muddy river estuary next to Brean Down.

The first informant originally stated that a person had entered the mud at Uphill Beach in an area next to the River Axe where ‘mud can be extremely tough’, says the Coastguard.

A spokesperson for Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said: “As we were heading towards Uphill we were diverted to the Brean side of the River Axe.”

“The River Axe runs from the north side of Brean Down and past uphill before heading inland and due to the ever changing landscape after every tide, the mud can vary in depth.”

“The person who had been seen entering the muddy river at low tide had been spotted walking out on the Brean side.”

“We sent two team members along the footpath from the local caravan park while the truck headed along the coastal path from Brean so we could locate them.”

“After catching up with the slightly muddy person it was ascertained that they were heading back to Uphill beach and looking for a spot to cross back.”

“They were guided to the safer option of the footbridge by Diamond Farm and issued some safety advice.”

“The mud can be extremely tough around that area and we advise not to enter it. If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”