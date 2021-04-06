Cheers and clapping greeted a Burnham-On-Sea resident when neighbours turned out to support her as she marked the successful completion of her cancer treatment by ringing a bell on her doorstep.

Cathy Smith was diagnosed with cancer last December and, to mark her last dose of chemotherapy on Tuesday, she rang a hand bell to mark the milestone and thank the NHS team who have treated her at Taunton’s Musgrove Hospital.

Cathy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The team at Musgrove have been absolutely brilliant – so caring and I am hugely grateful to them.”

Neighbours turned out in her Burnham street on Tuesday evening, socially distanced, and Cathy added: “We have such a lovely community here in Burnham – the support has been wonderful.”

It’s also been a memorable week for Cathy and her husband Martin for another reason: they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last Saturday.

Son Nigel added: “Mum rang the bell to signify her last dose of chemotherapy. Musgrove have have been superb. I can’t thank them enough for their efficiency, speed and care. It means a lot to all of us.”

 
