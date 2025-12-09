Burnham residents invited to brave sea for hospice fundraiser on New Year’s Day

Brave residents from the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to take part in a charity dip in the sea this New Year’s Day to raise funds for St Margaret’s Hospice.

The annual New Year’s Day Dip will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026 at Minehead Esplanade with registration opening at 2pm, with the dip itself beginning at 3pm.

Hundreds of hardy participants are expected to charge into the icy waves to support local hospice care. Entry costs £12 online or £15 on the day, with each participant asked to aim for a £50 fundraising target.

Organisers say the event is a fun way to start the year while helping raise vital funds for St Margaret’s Hospice, which provides care and support for people across Somerset.

“Start the new year with a splash at the St Margaret’s Hospice New Year’s Day Dip in Minehead,” says a spokesperson.

“Join hundreds of fearless fundraisers as we charge into the sea together at Minehead Beach: one of Somerset’s most iconic New Year’s Day traditions.”

Residents can sign up online at: www.st-margarets-hospice.org.uk/event/new-years-day-dip/