Burnham residents invited to have a say on proposed Hinkley Point C generator changes

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to permit conditions at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The Environment Agency has this week begun a four-week public consultation on changes to the nuclear power station’s combustion permit.

NNB Generation Company (HPC) Limited has applied to update the permit to allow the use of diesel backup generators at the site in case of a power cut. The application doesn’t relate to any ongoing construction work, but only on the emergency power systems.

Under current regulations, nuclear power stations must hold permits for combustion activities. Since the original permit was granted in 2013, a number of design changes have been made at Hinkley Point C.

The proposed update would allow for additional backup generators to be installed, along with modifications to existing ones. According to the Environment Agency, these changes are intended to strengthen the site’s ability to cope with potential power outages.

Claire Brown, Nuclear New Build Programme Manager at the Environment Agency, said the organisation had been working closely with the company on the application.

She says: “The company is proposing to install additional back-up generators and make changes to those already permitted. These changes should make the site more resilient in the event of a power cut.”

The Environment Agency has stressed that any decision to approve the variation will only be made if it is satisfied that the changes will not harm the environment or public health, and will not result in significant pollution.

A final decision is expected to be published by autumn 2026. The Environment Agency is the independent environmental regulator for the nuclear industry in England.

They make sure nuclear power stations meet high standards of environmental protection, and issue permits for constructing, operating and decommissioning power stations, including at Hinkley Point.

Members of the public can take part in the consultation online via this web page linked here or by emailing PSCpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk until 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 16th. Anyone wanting to respond should quote the application number EPR/ZP3238FH/V004. The public can call 03708 506 506 if they’re unable to make comments online or over email.