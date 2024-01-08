Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to have their say on whether council taxes should increase to fund local policing.

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford has launched a public survey asking residents for their views on his proposal to increase the policing part of the council tax, known as the precept, by £10 a year for the average band D household.

Local policing is funded by a combination of people’s council tax (the precept), Home Office funding, and other grants. The precept makes up 41% of police funding.

The PCC is responsible for setting the amount of money residents contribute to local policing through the precept. The Government determines the maximum amount by which PCCs can increase the precept each year.

Mr Shelford says: “I know that times are tough for a lot of households and an increase in bills next year is a big ask from local residents. Rising costs of living are continuing to impact on us all, including affecting the cost of running the police service.”

“Even if Avon and Somerset Police receive an extra £10 from households next year, there will still be a need to increase savings across the force. The size of the savings needed will likely result in about 250 staff roles being cut across the next few years. These cuts will have an impact on front line services such as visible policing and the ability to investigate crime.”

“In order to deliver on the priorities and the issues that are important to people in the region, I need to ask for this additional funding.”

“I am urging as many people as possible to take five minutes to complete the survey.”

The Government has recently confirmed that the maximum amount, by which PCCs can increase the precept in 2024, is £13 for a band D household.

The survey can be accessed here: www.avonandsomerset-pcc.gov. uk/precept