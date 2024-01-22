Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being asked to share their views on where and why nature matters to them most.

An online survey has been launched to help shape the county’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) which will provide a single vision for nature recovery in Somerset.

The work is funded by Defra and local authorities throughout England have been appointed to lead the work. Somerset Council is developing the LNRS for Somerset in collaboration with the Somerset Local Nature Partnership.

The recently published Somerset State of Nature Report demonstrates that we need to do much more to reverse the decline in nature and help Somerset’s wildlife to thrive.

Somerset has some of the most spectacular habitats and wildlife in the UK, but our natural environment faces urgent and significant challenges. The Somerset Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) will provide a single vision for nature recovery in Somerset and set out local priorities and actions for restoring and creating habitats.

It will identify the locations most suitable for nature restoration, and the places where the recovery or enhancement of biodiversity could make a particular contribution to other environmental benefits such as carbon sequestration, flood regulation, and access to nature-rich spaces for health and wellbeing.

A wide range of people and organisations are being invited to help shape the strategy. Landowners and managers, farmers, developers and planners, wildlife organisations, community groups and individuals are all being encouraged to get involved.

Councillor Dixie Darch, Somerset Council Lead Member for Environment and Climate Change, says: “This government-funded Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Somerset is a crucial lifeline for our nature that will determine priorities and actions to help safeguard and improve it for future generations.”

“I encourage Somerset residents from all parts of the county, rural or urban, to join in and tell us how and where nature matters to them. Getting involved will help shape a greener more sustainable Somerset, and ensure this new strategy meets the needs of communities, farmers, businesses, and above all, our precious wildlife.”

To share your views on Somerset’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy, take part in the survey.