Burnham residents invited to help shape future health and wellbeing priorities

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to share their views on local health and wellbeing priorities as Somerset Council’s Public Health team launches a new county‑wide survey.

The Somerset Health & Wellbeing Survey opened on Monday 2nd March and runs until Monday 27th April, giving people the chance to highlight the issues that matter most to them. Everyone who takes part will be entered into a draw to win a £50 shopping voucher.

Councillor Graham Oakes, Lead Member for Public Health, Climate Change and Environment, said: “Understanding what really matters to our residents is at the heart of improving health and wellbeing in Somerset.”

“This survey gives people a simple, anonymous way to tell us about the issues that affect them and their communities. Every response helps us build a clearer picture so we can target support where it will make the biggest difference.”

The survey has been created and reviewed by people who grew up, live or work in Somerset, ensuring it reflects local experiences and priorities.

Feedback will help guide future services and identify the barriers that make staying healthy more difficult for some communities.

Previous surveys have directly shaped local initiatives, including targeted smoking‑cessation support and healthy‑eating programmes. They also help identify where Somerset differs from national trends, making them an important tool for planning future services.

This year’s survey covers a wide range of topics, including physical activity, mental health and wellbeing, smoking and vaping, alcohol and substance use, gambling, oral health, NHS Health Checks and how people access health information. All topics align with the priorities set by Somerset’s Director of Public Health.

The survey is completely anonymous, with no names or contact details collected. Responses are stored securely in line with UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018. Each section takes around 2 minutes to complete, with the full survey taking about 18 minutes.

Residents can take part in the survey here: Somerset Health and Wellbeing Survey