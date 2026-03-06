Burnham residents invited to join community tree planting day at Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and take part in a community tree‑planting day at Apex Park later this month.

Somerset Council’s Community Ranger, Julia Kennaby, says the event will take place on Saturday 14th March, offering local people the chance to help boost wildlife habitats and support ongoing conservation work at the popular park.

Julia said: “We’re running a community tree planting day at Apex Park on Saturday 14th March. We’ll be planting whips that were donated to the Friends Group by the Woodland Trust. The session runs from 11am–3pm and all are welcome to come along and lend a hand.”

The planting day is open to all ages, and tools will be provided. Organisers say the new trees will help strengthen the park’s natural environment and contribute to long‑term biodiversity improvements.