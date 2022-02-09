Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being encouraged to register in time to have their say in May’s local elections.

On Thursday 5th May, local elections will be held in the Burnham-On-Sea area for the Town Council and County Council.

Sedgemoor District Council is urging people who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

“There are a number of ways to have your say in the elections in May – you can vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote and it is never too early to apply for a postal or proxy vote.”

“Many people are looking forward to taking a holiday, so make sure that you can still have your say, should you be away from home. If you’re thinking about voting by post, you can apply now. This will make sure your application is processed early.”

“These crucial elections are for the councillors at county level who will oversee the transition to a new unitary council, which they will then lead to deliver all the promises and ambitions of the unitary business case. The city, town and parish councillors elected have a vital role too, ushering in a new era of community empowerment. They will be pioneers, drawing on an array of new opportunities, driving real change locally.”

“We’re also making plans to help you stay safe at polling stations while casting your vote. you can expect many of the measures we’ve all become used to in shops and banks such as hand sanitiser and face masks, you can even bring your own pen/pencil. But if you are still uncertain about coming into a polling station, you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

“It is never too early to apply, you can find out more information by contacting us on 0300 303 7800 or by visiting the Electoral Commission website at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter.”

“You need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections – the easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Local elections timetable:

Notice of election published – 21 March 2022

Nominations accepted from – 22 March 2022

Deadline for candidates’ nominations – 5 April 2022

Statement of persons nominated published – 6 April 2022

Deadline to register to vote – 14 April 2022

Close of postal vote applications – 19 April 2022

Polling Day – Thursday 5 May 2022

Count of votes and declarations of results for 110 councillors in Somerset – 6 May 2022

Count of votes and declarations of results for town and parish councils – 7 May 2022

For the first ‘transition’ year (5 May 2022 to end of March 2023), the 110 elected in May 2022 will sit as a county council and will oversee the process to unitary.

Under the Structural Changes Order, from 1st April 2023, the county council and four district councils will be disbanded and will become a new Somerset Council.

In April 2023, the new Somerset Council assumes responsibility for all local government functions for Somerset, including those of the current district councils, and the further transition work.

Present district councillors will remain as their ‘sovereign’ council until end of March 2023.