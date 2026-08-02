Burnham residents warn of safety concerns as blown sand blocks path onto beach

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea’s Grove Road have raised concerns over large piles of wind-blown sand that have built up along the street and on the public footpath leading onto the beach over the past 12 to 18 months.

During this time, residents said they have seen Somerset Council remove piles of built up sand from other nearby roads, but no similar action has been taken in Grove Road.

“Four barriers were initially installed on the slope in an attempt to prevent sand from accumulating,” says one of the residents.

“However, instead of solving the problem, they have trapped more sand behind them, making the situation considerably worse.”

“The tops of the barriers are now exposed, creating a significant trip hazard, while the handrail has completely disappeared beneath the sand.”

“The dog waste bin has been dug out several times but is now entirely buried. This has created an additional environmental issue, with many dog owners having nowhere to dispose of waste responsibly.”

“As a result, dog waste is being left around the area, and residents say the smell during the warmer periods has become unpleasant.”

“Warning signs advising people of the dangers of mud and sinking sand have also been buried, leaving visitors unaware of the potential hazards.”

The build-up of sand has caused further problems, with Wessex Water attending the area on several occasions to unblock drains affected by the excess sand.

Water meters have also become buried.

Tue resident adds: “Somerset Council and the Highways Authority have been informed of the situation many times. Although signs have been erected stating that the footpath is closed, they are frequently blown over and do little to stop people from continuing to use the route.”

“Residents fully understand that living so close to the beach means accepting a certain amount of sand. However, they believe the situation has now gone far beyond what could reasonably be expected, and that public safety is being compromised.”

“Residents are increasingly frustrated that neither Somerset Council nor the Highways Authority appears willing to accept responsibility or take meaningful action to resolve the issue, citing budget constraints.”

“We are now calling on the relevant authorities to work together to remove the accumulated sand and restore safe access to the beach.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited Somerset Council to comment on the issue.