Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat called out after ‘distress flares’ sighting

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI volunteers were called into action on Sunday evening, November 16th, after Milford Haven Coastguard received reports of red distress flares being sighted over Bridgwater Bay.

At 8.40pm, the station’s D-class lifeboat Burnham Reach was launched with its crew, who immediately began a coordinated search of the area.

Working closely with the Coastguard rescue team scanning from the shoreline, the lifeboat crew covered the bay under calm seas and clear visibility.

To assist in locating the source of the reported flares, two search flares were fired. Despite the thorough search, no vessel or casualty was found, and after nearly an hour on the water the crew was stood down by Milford Haven Coastguard.

The lifeboat was recovered to Burnham-On-Sea beach, washed down, and made ready for its next service. Helmsman Nathan Meager said: “As usual, we worked in liaison with the Coastguard rescue team, but in the end we were stood down by Milford Control.”