Burnham-On-Sea RNLI volunteers have said farewell to their former Senior Helm Nick Edrich who has retired this week.

Nick has stepped down after 26 years of duty for the RNLI and previously BARB.

“Duty Launch Authority Phil, Senior Helm Jason and other crew members were in attendance to say a big thank you to Nick and of course his wife Faye, who were presented with his old crew helmet and a bunch of flowers in recognition for Faye’s support behind the scenes as well.,” says a spokesman.

“Like many of our crew, past and present, Nick came across from the former Burnham Area Rescue Boat, now BARB Search & Rescue, in 2003 when the RNLI established a station here in Burnham, becoming a Helm shortly after moving across.”

Present Senior Helm Jason Coombes adds: “‘As our senior helm for the last 12+ years Nick has shown exceptional dedication and will be greatly missed by everyone at the station.”

He added: “A real pleasure to serve alongside you – many thanks, and wishing you and yours all the best for the future.”