Burnham RNLI’s Matt Davies wins BBC volunteer award for 31 years of lifesaving service

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies has been honoured with a prestigious BBC Somerset ‘Make A Difference’ award in recognition of his 31 years of voluntary service saving lives at sea.

Matt attended the awards ceremony on Sunday evening (September 28th), where he was named winner in the volunteer category, much to the delight of his colleagues at Burnham RNLI Lifeboat Station.

At the ceremony, Matt was described as “an RNLI volunteer from Burnham-On-Sea who has dedicated 31 years of his life to saving lives at sea,” noting his current role as Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Matt started his lifesaving volunteer career at local independent lifeboat charity Burnham Area Rescue Boat, which is now BARB Search and Rescue and operates three hovercraft.

In 2003, Matt transferred over to the RNLI, when the charity returned to Burnham, and during his time has served as crew, tractor driver, and other roles, before becoming Lifeboat Operations Manager, after the retirement of LOM Ricky Holmes, now deceased.

Matt says in response to the accolade: “It was a privilege and an honour to spend the evening at the BBC Somerset Make A Difference Awards ceremony, the room was packed with volunteers who give their time in various ways to support the communities they live in.”

“It was a big surprise to find out earlier this year that I had been nominated in the volunteer category and an even bigger surprise to be voted as the winner.”

“My time volunteering for the RNLI in Burnham-On Sea is hugely rewarding and something I have been dedicated to for just over 30 years! It’s amazing to have been recognised with this award.”

Pictured: Matt Davies from Burnham RNLI won the Volunteer Award (Photo Jon Craig)